DPS offers tips to be prepared for winter, cold conditions

Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) officials remind drivers to be prepared for wintery conditions with the following tips to stay safe on the road:

1 - Check tires, brakes, battery and fluids. Bring tire chains or studded tires if appropriate for road conditions.

2 - Bring gloves, boots and a warm coat for each person in your vehicle.

3 - Plan a route with road, traffic and weather conditions in mind. Visit, www.az511.gov for road conditions.

“No matter the forecast, be ready for cold weather if you’re on the road this holiday season,” AZDPS officials stated Dec. 18 on their Facebook page. “Weather can change quickly, and temperatures are often well below freezing at night in higher elevations."

Visit www.azdps.gov/safety/travel for more tips.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.