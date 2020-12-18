OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Dec. 18
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

176 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported by Yavapai County health officials; state reports 7,819 new cases

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: December 18, 2020 noon

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 176 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths overnight, according to a news release Friday morning, Dec. 18.

Yavapai County has cumulatively tested 75,104 residents with 9,150 positive cases, 3,202 recovered, and 172 deaths.

Many additional deaths have been reported and are being reviewed to determine if they are COVID-related, YCCHS stated.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) West has 73 COVID-19 patients, while YRMC East is caring for 27 patients. Verde Valley Medical Center reports 21 COVID-19 hospitalizations, and the Prescott VA reports 10 COVID-19 patients.

STATEWIDE

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 23,138 COVID-19 tests statewide since Thursday with 7,819 positive results and 142 deaths.

PROFESSIONALS

How can medical professionals who aren’t currently helping in the fight against COVID-19 make a difference? There are a few ways you can get involved. In fact, right now Yavapai County is looking for health care professionals to volunteer for both medical and non-medical jobs.

Visit the AHDS website, https://esar-vhp.health.azdhs.gov/index.php, for information and register with the Arizona Emergency System for the advance registration of volunteer health professionals. You can select COVID-19 and any other categories you might want to help in.

The Advisory Committee’s recommendation paves the way for FDA authorization of the Moderna COVID vaccine. With vaccine arriving in Yavapai County in the coming weeks and, if your facility wishes to receive vaccine, you need to onboard with ADHS.

Onboarding is not an instantaneous process. Both VFC and non-VFC providers who would like to administer future COVID-19 vaccines must complete the Pandemic Provider Onboarding survey forms. It will take AIPO time to add providers to ASIIS and review requirements. There is also training to learn how to order, receive, administer, documents and account for pandemic vaccines in ASIIS.

INFORMATION

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: http://www.yavapai.us/chs.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries