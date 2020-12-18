176 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported by Yavapai County health officials; state reports 7,819 new cases

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 176 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths overnight, according to a news release Friday morning, Dec. 18.

Yavapai County has cumulatively tested 75,104 residents with 9,150 positive cases, 3,202 recovered, and 172 deaths.

Many additional deaths have been reported and are being reviewed to determine if they are COVID-related, YCCHS stated.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) West has 73 COVID-19 patients, while YRMC East is caring for 27 patients. Verde Valley Medical Center reports 21 COVID-19 hospitalizations, and the Prescott VA reports 10 COVID-19 patients.

STATEWIDE

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 23,138 COVID-19 tests statewide since Thursday with 7,819 positive results and 142 deaths.

PROFESSIONALS

How can medical professionals who aren’t currently helping in the fight against COVID-19 make a difference? There are a few ways you can get involved. In fact, right now Yavapai County is looking for health care professionals to volunteer for both medical and non-medical jobs.

Visit the AHDS website, https://esar-vhp.health.azdhs.gov/index.php, for information and register with the Arizona Emergency System for the advance registration of volunteer health professionals. You can select COVID-19 and any other categories you might want to help in.

The Advisory Committee’s recommendation paves the way for FDA authorization of the Moderna COVID vaccine. With vaccine arriving in Yavapai County in the coming weeks and, if your facility wishes to receive vaccine, you need to onboard with ADHS.

Onboarding is not an instantaneous process. Both VFC and non-VFC providers who would like to administer future COVID-19 vaccines must complete the Pandemic Provider Onboarding survey forms. It will take AIPO time to add providers to ASIIS and review requirements. There is also training to learn how to order, receive, administer, documents and account for pandemic vaccines in ASIIS.

INFORMATION

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: http://www.yavapai.us/chs.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19.