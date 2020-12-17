Obituary: Dori (Doris) M. Bradford

Dori (Doris) M. Bradford was born in Great Falls, Montana, May 16, 1925, to Frank and Myrtle Stocker. Dori attended Great Falls High School and Commercial College. She worked as Secretary to the Assistant Manager at The Anaconda Company before moving to Santa Rosa, California, where she was Office Manager to Mutual of New York. Later she moved to Denver, Colorado, where she was Office Manager to Northwestern Mutual.

She married Dennis L. Bradford and moved to Montgomery Alabama, where she became Secretary to The Officer’s Club Officer. From there she and her husband were transferred to the Philippines before returning to Washington, D.C., where she was Administrative Assistant to the BDM Co.

After retirement they moved to Phoenix, and then to Prescott. Her favorite things were her love of animals, music and golf.

Interment will be on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the Prescott National Cemetery, 500 N. Highway 89 in Prescott. Please contact the Prescott National Cemetery at 928-717-7569 for information and rules for attendance.

Information provided by survivors.