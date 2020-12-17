Cordes Lakes man arrested for allegedly assaulting wife
Also faces charges for threatening special-needs son
Originally Published: December 17, 2020 7:40 p.m.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 14, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 12, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 13, 2020
- Governor won’t close businesses in ‘red zone’ counties, such as Yavapai
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 15, 2020
- Recent ‘catastrophic’ water main breaks could lead to change in Prescott’s standards for pipe materials
- Arizona reports 3rd highest rise in daily COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths in Yavapai County
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 14, 2020
- Police: Teen used stolen gun to shoot at deputy’s home; Prescott Valley youth charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 27, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 20, 2020
- Gov. Ducey lays out schedule for COVID-19 vaccination disbursment in Arizona
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 14, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 22, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: