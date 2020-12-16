Obituary: Pearl D. Dalton-Porter “Tinker”

Pearl D. Dalton-Porter “Tinker”, of Prescott, Arizona departed this life Tuesday December 8, 2020 in Prescott. She was born September 16, 1935 in Denver, Colorado the daughter of Mildred P. Henderson.

Pearl came to Prescott around the age of 8 years old. She attended Prescott Public Schools and graduated for Prescott High School in 1954. Pearl was a member of the Saint Luke Ebony Christian Church in Dewey, Arizona.

Pearl is preceded in death by her mother and son, Darrell Porter. She is survived by her husband E. Dale Porter Jr.; daughter, Cynthia Porter; daughter-in-law, Juanita Porter; grandchildren, Ebony and Ean Porter; brother-in-law, Don Porter; sister-in-law, Elise Porter; cousin, Kenneth Jones and numerous other relatives and friends.

There will be a Celebrations of Life Service 1:00 p.m., Friday December 18, 2020 at Heritage Memory Mortuary Chapel 131 Grove Ave. in Prescott, Arizona.

