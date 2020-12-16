Obituary: Bruce A. Kilmer

Husband, father, grandfather and good friend, Bruce A. Kilmer passed into the arms of his Savior on December 1, 2020. Bruce passed due to complications of Covid.

After high school Bruce spent his life in service to this country; Active Duty with both the Navy and the Army National Guard. Retiring after 22 years of Active Duty he continued his service at the VA Medical Center in Prescott, Arizona. Bruce also helped countless veterans apply for their VA disability benefits.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Cathy; daughters, Jocelyn (Damien) and Jayme (Oscar); granddaughters, Chloe (Jonathan) and Annabella; grandson, Micah and great-grandchildren, Meredith and Robert. Bruce was preceded in death and is now reunited with his parents, brother and aunts and uncles.

Bruce loved his family very much. Most importantly, Bruce loved Jesus Christ and had built a personal relationship with Jesus of trust and respect. We have the promise of being reunited with Bruce at the time of our passing. Thank you Bruce for your love and devotion.

There will be a Celebration of Life in Minnesota this summer with interment of cremains at the National Cemetery in Minneapolis.

