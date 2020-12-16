Obituary: Ada Ann Fancher Heckethorn

Ada Ann Fancher Heckethorn was born October 20, 1936 in Victorville, California, the eldest of five children to Ada Nan Connell Fancher and Polk Esperion “Eph” Fancher. Ada’s grandmother, Mayme Tennille Fancher had relocated to Victorville, California with her husband Sam Fancher following the sale of her ranch at Trout Creek, in the heart of Arizona’s cattle ranching country.

Ada grew up on cattle ranches throughout Northern Arizona and Nevada, where her father Eph was employed as a cowboy and her mother a homemaker in some remote and wild places. When Ada was two years old, her teenage aunt Georgie Connell Sicking was at the ranch babysitting her little niece. Baby Ada cried that she wanted milk and since there was no store for miles, her aunt roped and milked a mother jenny burro for Ada.

Ada was most assuredly a daddy’s girl and hung on everything her father told her concerning horses and cattle. She helped her parents with her younger siblings as they grew. Ada loved to listen to her father sing songs of ranch life and tell funny stories to pass time while riding down a bumpy ranch road.

Ada’s family spent her high school years on a ranch in Williamson Valley where she caught the bus every morning (at the spot where the powerline crossed the highway) to Prescott High school where she earned high marks.

Painfully shy, she ran for Prescott Rodeo Queen as a teenager. She borrowed a horse from neighbor Mrs. Stringfield who was very nice. The horse was a sorrel with a good rein. Ada rode 20 miles into Prescott, stayed the night at a friend’s house in town, whose dad was a Borden’s dairy distributor.

The following year she tried out again and borrowed a horse from her cousin Clarence Denny. This time she rode a palomino stud named “Golden Kitten” that did not have a good rein. Clarence told her to, but her shyness kept her from advertising the fact that her great-grandfather George Connell was an early Prescott settler and had settled and owned the Pitchfork Ranch which over time and different owners became the Yolo. George’s land claim was made the same day Wickenburg filed a claim for the Vulture Mine.

While still a teen, Ada worked at the Prescott Pioneer Home and was asked to do “inventory”. There was an old man at the home named Tot Young who was very mean to all the nurses and wouldn’t let them in his room. Ada was fresh out of high school and was warned that the man was mean and had hit the other nurses with his cane when they tried to inventory his room. Ada knocked on the door and Tot answered. He wanted to know Ada’s name. When she told him her name, his demeanor changed completely. He said he had known Ada’s grandfather, Charlie Fancher and couldn’t praise him enough for his horsemanship. The nurses downstairs were astonished when Ada came downstairs with the inventory completed.

Ada later became employed as a telephone operator at the art deco building next to the Hassayampa Inn in Prescott. The management was strict and the job was demanding but offered a decent income for a young woman in the 1950’s.

Ada married James D Beebe of Skull Valley, Arizona in 1957 and together they had James Cody, Eph Daniel and Linda Ann. After several years of marriage, the family moved to Redmond, Oregon where they purchased 80 acres of irrigated farmland. James worked for the U.S. Forest Service in surveying and Ada was to work as a local telephone operator. Through some catastrophe, the job as operator went to a girlfriend of the manager. Ada, always resourceful, purchased ten head of milking cows that she tended and sold milk for the cream content, to a local creamery. Life seemed simple and happy for Ada and Jim but it was not to remain idyllic.

Ada and her children were taken in and sheltered by a neighbor rancher, an old woman who Ada had met while tending her cattle. The woman, Lillian had witnessed the violent behavior of Jim and offered a refuge to Ada and her three small children. The ranch in Redmond was sold and Ada returned to Prescott, Arizona.

Ada held down two and three jobs at a time to support her children. As time went by, Ada met her future husband Daniel Bruce Heckethorn and they married in 1967. Dan worked for Prescott Public Schools and also raced thoroughbred horses at Prescott Downs and on the Arizona Fair Circuit.

Ada and Dan settled at the Heckethorn Ranch in the Granite Dells area. Together, they welcomed Thomas David and Alissa Cherie Heckethorn to the family. For many years the area was very sparsely settled and the children had much room to be children. Dan and Ann raised livestock, raced horses and improved their property while raising a family. Ada worked outside of the home at various jobs including waitressing in Prescott and Chino Valley, assembly at the plastic factory and later, U.S. Electrical Motors, where she became a union steward for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). Ada taught her children to ride and train horses and weekends were often full of 4-H shows, gymkhanas and rodeos.

Many good and lasting friendships were formed through these activities that continued throughout Ada’s life. Ada loved being in the outdoors where she had spent countless childhood hours. She accompanied Dan on her first hunting trip after missing out on many previous trips, killed the biggest elk in the state and received a letter from the State of Arizona, congratulating her on the hunt.

With the children grown, Ada returned to school and obtained her nursing certification. Ada provided in-home care for many of the elderly in Prescott and Scottsdale. Ada was especially conscientious while caring for the elderly. Eventually, Ada and Dan opened their home to family members who were elderly and in need of in-home care and provided them with a familiar country setting. During this time Ada and Dan raised registered Australian Shepherd dogs under the registered name “Cowboy Up Stock Dogs”. Over time, Ada was able to research and gather much of her family history and ultimately, write and publish a history of a portion of Arizona well known to her which she entitled “The Toll Road”. Many of the oral histories that were passed down were, she felt, becoming lost to new generations and new arrivals to the Prescott area. She realized that future generations of family could benefit from knowledge of their heritage.

Ada held an appreciation for capable hard-working people and a simple, “western” ethos, the Golden Rule and a job well done. She will be forever missed by her adoring children, friends and family. Ada was preceded in death by her son, Eph Daniel Beebe (2010); grandson, Rigoberto Esquer (2002), and her husband, Daniel Bruce Heckethorn (March 2020); her sisters, Marjorie and Jannet and brother, Benjamin Fancher. Survivors include a sister, Fay Wadlow; Cody Beebe (son), David Heckethorn (son) and Betty Heckethorn (daughter-in-law), Lisa Heckethorn (daughter), Linda Starr (daughter) and Marek Elzanowski (son-in law); grandchildren, Cody Lewis, Justin and Trevor Beebe, Manuel Gomez, Yolanda Esquer, Jessica Leon, Ben Heckethorn, Sam Heckethorn, Chelsea Starr, Seth Starr and Keenan Starr and three great-grandchildren also survive her.

Ada’s funeral will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the Heckethorn ranch at 2600 Heckethorn Road in Prescott, with Graveside Services at Chino Valley Cemetery to follow at 1 p.m. followed by a repast at the Heckethorn Ranch. All friends and family are welcome.

Information provided by survivors.