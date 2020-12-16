Nonprofit Corner: Prescott Meals on Wheels relies on donations

EDITOR’S NOTE — Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the Christmas season, The Daily Courier is featuring local nonprofits that operate below the public’s radar.

Did you know that each month Prescott Meals on Wheels serves 6,000 meals in the areas of Prescott and Prescott Valley, many of which have no underwriting?

There just isn’t enough public funding to cover the need, according to a social media post by Prescott Meals on Wheels, 1280 E. Rosser St.

Donations are necessary to underwrite the costs of our meals so we never have to turn anyone away who has a need for a nourishing meal or the opportunity to provide a wellness check and socialization to someone living alone in isolation.

Plus, Prescott Meals on Wheels is more than a meal. While Prescott Meals on Wheels provides nutritional meals to the elderly and/or disabled on a daily basis enabling them to live independently with safety and dignity in the Prescott and Prescott Valley areas, it also serves the social needs of our clients through interaction with our drivers in the client’s home, and by providing a meal in the congenial atmosphere of our dining room, according to its website, www.prescottmealsonwheels.com/who-we-are.aspx.

Contact PMOW at 928-445-7630.