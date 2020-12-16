Nonprofit Corner: Agape House dedicated to helping homeless

EDITOR’S NOTE — Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the Christmas season, The Daily Courier is featuring local nonprofits that operate below the public’s radar.

Agape House Prescott, 303 E. Gurley St., is a faith-based nonprofit dedicated to helping homeless families. Transitional housing for families is paramount to families staying together, getting back on their feet and moving forward again.

Agape House of Prescott helps these families by providing private family units, counseling, career coaching, life-skills training and referral services. We will endeavor to instill success and confidence while keeping the family unit intact, according to a web post.

We will provide families with safe temporary housing, while emphasizing accountability and action on the part of the clients. An independent functioning household is our goal. Dignity and self-respect are our aspirations. In short we provide hope to families.

You can provide us with the means to help the homeless. You can make a difference today. Please take a moment to contribute a gift to this cause. An Arizona family will thank you and we thank you. God bless.

Reach Agape House at 928-910-1089.