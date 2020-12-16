County reports 224 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths; asks residents to modify holiday plans

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 224 new cases of COVID-19 overnight and two new deaths, according to a news release Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Yavapai County has cumulatively tested 73,736 residents with 8,719 positive cases, 3,201 recovered and 151 deaths.

At Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott, 65 COVID-19 patients are being cared for. At YRMC in Prescott Valley, 27 patients are in care.

In Cottonwood, the Verde Valley Medical Center reported 25 COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday.

The Prescott VA reported seven COVID-19 patients.



STATE NUMBERS

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 16,657 COVID-19 tests statewide since Tuesday, Dec. 15, with 4,848 positive results and 108 deaths.

MODIFY THE HOLIDAYS

This holiday season, do what’s best for you and your loved ones.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been stressful and isolating for many people. Gatherings during the upcoming holidays can be an opportunity to reconnect with family and friends.

This holiday season, consider how your holiday plans can be modified to reduce the spread of COVID-19 to keep your friends, families, and communities healthy and safe.

Because indoor gatherings pose more risk than outdoor gatherings, consider hosting Christmas outdoors. If you can’t host outside, choose a well-ventilated space, or open windows and doors as much as possible.

While last year’s to-do list was all about decorating the front yard, this year’s Christmas to-do list is about winterizing the backyard. If you’re planning to host outdoors, investing in the right equipment will go a long way to keep your friend and family comfortable. Keep warm with a fire pit and outdoor heaters. Place blankets on each seat for guests.

Along with hosting outdoors, there are other ways to minimize exposure and social distance while you’re together:

-Skip welcome hugs: Fight the urge to hug friends and family (we know it’s been a while!) and go for elbow bumps instead. If you must hug, wear your mask to limit exposure.

-Limit surface exposure: Limit how many surfaces guests have to touch. Wipe down tables. Disinfect surfaces throughout the event.

-Separate personal items: Skip the giant pile of coats on your bed this year. Keep coats, bags, and personal items separate when possible.

If you’re traveling to visit family this year for Christmas, assess the risks and benefits before booking your trip. While traveling, take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 while you’re together and on your return.

-Quarantine before travel: If your job or family situation allows, consider quarantining before your trip. Avoid contact with people outside of your household for two weeks before you’re set to leave.

-Get a COVID test: To put friends and family at ease, get a COVID test before traveling so you can be sure you won’t be putting anyone at risk for getting sick.

-Be safe while you travel: If driving is an option, choose it over flying or taking public transportation to minimize contact with others.

INFORMATION

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID Info: 928-442-5103 - Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: http://www.yavapai.us/chs.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.