Church News: Week of Dec. 17, 2020

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley — Your family is more than welcome to celebrate Christmas Eve with us at 4 p.m. to meet and greet the Prince of Peace, Jesus, the Son of God, our Savior! Sunday Services: Traditional, 8 a.m.; Worship Café, 9:30 a.m.; Praise Service, 11 a.m. 928-772-8845.

First Southern Baptist Church, 2820 N. Pleasant View, Prescott Valley — Current series: “Mending Christmas.” Christmas Sunday, Dec. 20: in-person worship (social distancing observed), 10:30 a.m. and online via YouTube, Facebook or live at www.firstsouthernpv.org. Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m. Merry Christmas!

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, “This Advent, let us remember: the Lord will continue to do great things for us. Let us testify to the Light that is God. Let us hold on to what is good, even when nothing around us makes sense. Let us cultivate joy.” stlukesprescott.church. Please wear masks.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 South — Worship services the 4th Sunday of Advent, Dec. 20, 10 a.m. at www.chinovalleyumc.org; 9 and 11 a.m. at the church. Face coverings are required. Pastor Bob’s message: “Season of Hope.” Upcoming services: Thursday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Candlelight, 6 p.m.

Prescott United Methodist Church will be streaming a bilingual “Posadas” on Sunday, Dec. 20, on our church Facebook (facebook.com/prescottumc), at 5 p.m. 928-778-1950.

Unity of Prescott — Our Sunday services are now online only, www.unityprescott.org. Please call the office for additional information, 928-445-1850. Rev. Richard Rogers’ message this Sunday is “Christmas Joy.” We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

The Mystery of the Word Made Flesh. The Mystery of God’s Love. Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship; 11:30 a.m. “Closer Look” at the day’s lessons. Thursday, Dec. 24, 4 p.m. Christmas Eve Candlelight Service with Holy Communion. CDC recommendations followed. savinggracelutherancvaz.org.

Living Free Fellowship — This fellowship is open to women who have relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal, support each other, and experience Jesus Christ’s forgiveness. The next meeting will be held Dec. 19 at The Porch at 10 a.m. Information: email maryannwinslow1@gmail.com. Please join us!

Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, meets with others on Shabbat zoom platforms. Discussing this week: Is revenge ever an acceptable motivation? Free: 5781 calendars and 100% cotton masks available upon request. Call for links and details. Consultations and Torah discussions by phone, online, email and poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@cableone.net. Be safe!

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed online only at www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or CSL Prescott on YouTube; Meditation at 10:10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30.

Solstice Celebration Monday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. with the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation. Karen Hagberg will lead our annual celebration of the longest night of the year. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join. Our celebration will be different this year, due to the pandemic. But we will celebrate!

Join us for worship each Sunday morning at two services through December. 9:30 a.m. traditional and 11:15 contemporary in our gym. Sunday School, AWANA, and other activities are suspended for the remainder of the year. Christmas Eve services are at 3:30 and 5 p.m. in our gym. www.willowhills.church.

St. Germaine Catholic Church, 7997 E. Dana Drive, Prescott Valley — Christmas Mass Schedule. Christmas Eve: Thursday, Dec. 24, at 4 p.m. (Children’s), 6:30 p.m. (Spanish), and 9 p.m. Christmas Day: Friday, Dec. 25, at 9 a.m. 928-772-6350.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish Weekend Masses: Saturday Vigil, 5 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m.; 9 a.m. (live streamed); 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. (Spanish); 5 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required. Confessions: Monday, 11 a.m. to noon; Wednesday, 6 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 3 to 4 p.m. 9 a.m. Mass is live streamed on Facebook and www.sacredheartprescott.com. 928-445-3141.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Sunday services and Sunday School are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome!

Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, 2820 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, invites you to attend our worship service on Sundays at 11 a.m. and Bible studies Sundays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. We have no creed but Christ. For information, call 928-771-1218.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, continues to worship virtually. Recorded worship services are available on the church website, fccprescott.org. Weekly Bible Study and fellowship gatherings are held on Zoom. For details, please call the church office at 928-455-4555.

Trinity Presbyterian Church has many small groups actively meeting on Zoom. Please check www.aztrinitypres.org to find a group that meets your interests and needs and instructions for joining. You can also find links to online worship along with worship bulletins filled with lots of information!

Firm Foundation Bible Church offers great expository preaching Sundays at 10 a.m., Youth group Thursdays at 6 p.m., and adult bible study Thursdays at 7 p.m. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley, and firmfoundationpv.org.

A place you can belong. A place to worship, grow and serve Christ. Newly added second service, providing safe distancing. Prescott Nazarene worship Sundays, at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on campus. Following Health and Safety Guidelines as posted at www.prescottnazarene.com. Live-streaming worship is always available on our website.

Natzarim Yahshua Family Fellowship — “Letting the Light of the Torah Shine in Northern Arizona.” We are family friendly, vibrant, fun and Torah-rooted assembly! Shabbat Services at 10:30 a.m. For details and membership information, contact Jun Francke 928-277-7215 or jfrancke.sf@gmail.com.

American Lutheran Church services are traditional at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and contemporary at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Child care and Sunday School are available at 10:30 a.m. All services are by reservation only. Call Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays 9 a.m. to noon at 928-445-4348.

Calling all Methodists in Prescott Valley. The building is closed but the church is open, alive and well. Worship with us Sundays at 10:15 a.m. via Facebook or Zoom. For more information, contact the church at 928-772-6366 or at pvumc@cableone.net. Be safe out there, we need each other.

The Word Of Faith — at Living Faith Church, Prescott Valley, www.LivingFaith.co (not .com), is currently holding livestream services Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m.; also on Facebook.com/livingfaithchurchprescottvalley. Join us for a full worship set and Sr. Pastor Randy Vanesian’s message. 928-775-3025.

The doors at Heights Church are still open … virtually that is. Our church family finds hope and peace during worship gatherings, and we’d love to share that with you. Visit the Heights Church online at heightschurch.com, click “Join us live” — Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and rebroadcast at 6 p.m.