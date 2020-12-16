OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Dec. 16
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

72-year-old Prescott man loses $13K in gift card scam

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: December 16, 2020 7 p.m.

A Prescott senior citizen was swindled out of more than $13,000 after he was tricked into paying for computer technical support with gift cards, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

The 72-year-old was targeted for what YCSO refers to as the “Microsoft Computer Repair Scam” with scammers using scare tactics that enables them through phone, email or web page contact to convince individuals to pay for tech services they do not require, said the news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

In this case, YCSO was alerted by the victim’s daughter who contacted the office Fraud Intervention Team and requested to meet the team with her father to review the case and educate her father about this particular scam.

Through their investigation of this scam, Community Relations Coordinator Bryan Thomas and Volunteer in Protection Ron Norfleet, who comprise the FIT team, learned the victim visited several stores over three days. He purchased some $13,000 in gift cards to pay for the computer repairs from the “so-called Microsoft representative,” the release said.

YCSO advises that any request to use gift cards to pay for any service is “almost always” a scam.

“The use of gift cards allows the scammer immediate access to funds after directing the victim by phone to share the card number and security code,” the news release states. “In most of the incidents, the victim is told to remain on the phone even while making gift card purchases. This allows the scammers to talk the victim out of any thought they are being scammed if confronted and then immediately obtain the gift card numbers.”

The FIT team assisted the victim and his family review personal accounts to ensure they are locked down under a fraud alert status. The family was advised to have the victim’s computer “professionally cleaned of any virus or malware issues before further use,” the release states.

After obtaining a list of stores where the victim completed his gift card purchases, the FIT team visited the stores to offer background on the scam and the monetary loss to the victim. The team advised store managers to educate employees on the signs that a customer may be involved in a scam.

Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy, Walmart, Fry’s Markets, Family Dollar and Dollar General are cooperating with YCSO on this endeavor, the release said. One of the education tools to be erected in some stores is a STOP sign that identifies potential scams.

The FIT team, too, is now working to develop a pocket-sized informational card that store clerks can provide to customers during gift cards purchases to determine if a scam might be in progress, the release said.

The most likely targets for these scams tend to be senior citizens, the release said. Store clerks should be suspicious if they see such a person buying large amounts of gift cards while also speaking on a cellphone.

Anyone who is suspicious about such a scam, or wants information, is advised to call the FIT hotline number at 928-771-3299. If you have lost money in a scam, report the incident to your local police or YCSO.

The FIT crew will be glad to provide answers to general questions and follow-up with victims to prevent future scams.

Citizens can contact YCSO with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or visit the YCSO website.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Victim loses $5,000 in scam; agencies working with retailers
YCSO alerts public of two recent cases of computer scams, what to look for
Jury scam claims another victim
IRS scam ongoing; recent victim loses nearly $20,000
Senior scammed out of $25,000
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries