72-year-old Prescott man loses $13K in gift card scam

A Prescott senior citizen was swindled out of more than $13,000 after he was tricked into paying for computer technical support with gift cards, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

The 72-year-old was targeted for what YCSO refers to as the “Microsoft Computer Repair Scam” with scammers using scare tactics that enables them through phone, email or web page contact to convince individuals to pay for tech services they do not require, said the news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

In this case, YCSO was alerted by the victim’s daughter who contacted the office Fraud Intervention Team and requested to meet the team with her father to review the case and educate her father about this particular scam.

Through their investigation of this scam, Community Relations Coordinator Bryan Thomas and Volunteer in Protection Ron Norfleet, who comprise the FIT team, learned the victim visited several stores over three days. He purchased some $13,000 in gift cards to pay for the computer repairs from the “so-called Microsoft representative,” the release said.

YCSO advises that any request to use gift cards to pay for any service is “almost always” a scam.

“The use of gift cards allows the scammer immediate access to funds after directing the victim by phone to share the card number and security code,” the news release states. “In most of the incidents, the victim is told to remain on the phone even while making gift card purchases. This allows the scammers to talk the victim out of any thought they are being scammed if confronted and then immediately obtain the gift card numbers.”

The FIT team assisted the victim and his family review personal accounts to ensure they are locked down under a fraud alert status. The family was advised to have the victim’s computer “professionally cleaned of any virus or malware issues before further use,” the release states.

After obtaining a list of stores where the victim completed his gift card purchases, the FIT team visited the stores to offer background on the scam and the monetary loss to the victim. The team advised store managers to educate employees on the signs that a customer may be involved in a scam.

Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy, Walmart, Fry’s Markets, Family Dollar and Dollar General are cooperating with YCSO on this endeavor, the release said. One of the education tools to be erected in some stores is a STOP sign that identifies potential scams.

The FIT team, too, is now working to develop a pocket-sized informational card that store clerks can provide to customers during gift cards purchases to determine if a scam might be in progress, the release said.

The most likely targets for these scams tend to be senior citizens, the release said. Store clerks should be suspicious if they see such a person buying large amounts of gift cards while also speaking on a cellphone.

Anyone who is suspicious about such a scam, or wants information, is advised to call the FIT hotline number at 928-771-3299. If you have lost money in a scam, report the incident to your local police or YCSO.

The FIT crew will be glad to provide answers to general questions and follow-up with victims to prevent future scams.

Citizens can contact YCSO with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or visit the YCSO website.