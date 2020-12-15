Obituary: Orval L Mammenga

Orval L Mammenga passed away peacefully on Oct. 26, 2020, at the Lingenfelter Center in Kingman, Arizona. He was born on Feb. 24, 1936, in George, Iowa.

He enlisted in the Army at a young age and retired after 21 years as a proud Purple Heart Vietnam veteran.

After his Army retirement he became a finishing carpenter and also worked in construction pursuits.

He was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing and woodcraft projects, loved and rescued many pets with his wife, Pat, and loved spending time with family and friends. He and his wife moved to Chino Valley in 2011.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Pat; his daughters, Jeanine (Mark), Barbara and Lena; his grandchildren, Rob (Ashley), Renee (Dan), Warren and Kyle; his great-grandchildren, Alliyah, Rayanna, Winter, Hannah, Trysten, Elsa, Crescent, Elliot and Willow; special nephews, Bill, Doug and Roger; and special niece, Marge; special friend and former wife, Fran; many friends and his beloved pets. He was a loving husband, father and best friend.

He will be interred with Military Honors at the Prescott National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers we request donations to the DAV organization or the Wounded Warriors organization.

