Obituary Notice: Julian Douglas Myers
Originally Published: December 15, 2020 8:06 p.m.
Julian Douglas Myers, age 78, of Cordes Lakes, Arizona, passed away on Dec. 9, 2020. Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
