Obituary: Jose (Pepe, Joe) Natalio Jaquez Hernandez

We regret to announce the passing of Jose (Pepe, Joe) Natalio Jaquez Hernandez. Jose went to be with our Lord on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

Jose was preceded by his parents, Hilario and Maria and brother, Rafael. He is survived by sisters, Angela Herrera, Josefina Troncoso, Susy Alvarez, Mary Rodriguez, Rita Gomez and Guadalupe Jaquez; and brothers, Hilario, Hector and Fernie Jaquez; long time friends, Daniel Koestner, Richard Buffalin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nephews.

A private family service will be held at Sacred Heart Church with burial to follow at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Buffalin Safe Harbor, 520 W. Delano Ave., Prescott, AZ 86301.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.

Information provided by survivors.