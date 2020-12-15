Obituary: Jose (Pepe, Joe) Natalio Jaquez Hernandez
We regret to announce the passing of Jose (Pepe, Joe) Natalio Jaquez Hernandez. Jose went to be with our Lord on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
Jose was preceded by his parents, Hilario and Maria and brother, Rafael. He is survived by sisters, Angela Herrera, Josefina Troncoso, Susy Alvarez, Mary Rodriguez, Rita Gomez and Guadalupe Jaquez; and brothers, Hilario, Hector and Fernie Jaquez; long time friends, Daniel Koestner, Richard Buffalin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nephews.
A private family service will be held at Sacred Heart Church with burial to follow at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Buffalin Safe Harbor, 520 W. Delano Ave., Prescott, AZ 86301.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Information provided by survivors.
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 14, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 12, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 13, 2020
- Governor won’t close businesses in ‘red zone’ counties, such as Yavapai
- Arizona sets daily record with over 10K more virus cases; Yavapai County sees 144 new cases
- Arizona reports 3rd highest rise in daily COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths in Yavapai County
- Police: Teen used stolen gun to shoot at deputy’s home; Prescott Valley youth charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder
- Prescott Valley man dies in head-on collision near Costco on Highway 69
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 14, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 27, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 14, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 20, 2020
- Gov. Ducey lays out schedule for COVID-19 vaccination disbursment in Arizona
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 15, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: