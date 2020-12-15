OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 15
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: John ‘Jack’ Mercer Timmons

John ‘Jack’ Mercer Timmons

John ‘Jack’ Mercer Timmons

Originally Published: December 15, 2020 8:17 p.m.

John “Jack” Mercer Timmons passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona. Jack was born in Snow Hill, Maryland, and grew up enjoying the Pocomoke River in Maryland. He had a passion for the outdoors and its wildlife during those early years, which continued throughout his life.

Jack later attended the Colorado School of Mines and the University of Maryland, where he obtained his bachelor’s degree. Shortly after graduating, he joined the Army and served in the Korean War, retiring with the rank of Lt. Colonel.

Upon completing his military service, Jack married Margaret “Peg” Tilghman. They made their way to California where Jack taught in the Los Angeles County School District, specifically in Sherman Oaks for many years. During this time, he and Peg enjoyed traveling, entertaining and spending time at their cabin in Big Bear, California. After retiring, Jack and Peg moved to Prescott in 1993, where they enjoyed new friends and found happiness exploring the Southwest. They continued to travel around the world until “Peg” passed away in 2003, but Jack remained in Prescott and always called it home.

Jack had a kind and generous heart and will be missed by all who loved him.

A private internment is planned and he will be laid to rest in his family plot at the Makemie Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Snow Hill, Maryland. Makemie Memorial Presbyterian Church is the oldest Presbyterian congregation in the United States, established in 1888, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Donations may be made in Jack’s memory to the Yavapai County Humane Society, 1625 Sundog Ranch Road, Prescott, AZ 86301.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries