Obituary: John ‘Jack’ Mercer Timmons

John “Jack” Mercer Timmons passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona. Jack was born in Snow Hill, Maryland, and grew up enjoying the Pocomoke River in Maryland. He had a passion for the outdoors and its wildlife during those early years, which continued throughout his life.

Jack later attended the Colorado School of Mines and the University of Maryland, where he obtained his bachelor’s degree. Shortly after graduating, he joined the Army and served in the Korean War, retiring with the rank of Lt. Colonel.



Upon completing his military service, Jack married Margaret “Peg” Tilghman. They made their way to California where Jack taught in the Los Angeles County School District, specifically in Sherman Oaks for many years. During this time, he and Peg enjoyed traveling, entertaining and spending time at their cabin in Big Bear, California. After retiring, Jack and Peg moved to Prescott in 1993, where they enjoyed new friends and found happiness exploring the Southwest. They continued to travel around the world until “Peg” passed away in 2003, but Jack remained in Prescott and always called it home.

Jack had a kind and generous heart and will be missed by all who loved him.

A private internment is planned and he will be laid to rest in his family plot at the Makemie Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Snow Hill, Maryland. Makemie Memorial Presbyterian Church is the oldest Presbyterian congregation in the United States, established in 1888, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Donations may be made in Jack’s memory to the Yavapai County Humane Society, 1625 Sundog Ranch Road, Prescott, AZ 86301.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.