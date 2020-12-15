OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 15
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Jeff Wasowicz

Jeffrey Donald Wasowicz

Jeffrey Donald Wasowicz

Originally Published: December 15, 2020 8:19 p.m.

Jeff Wasowicz, age 56, passed away in the loving care of his devoted wife Dawn and daughter Brooke Wasowicz, Ron, Darlene and Nancy Fain, Peter Bourgoise, Chief and Jenny Frietag and Big, Strong Ray on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

Jeff was so devoted to his wife, Dawn, of 33 years and was a truly loving father to his daughters Arin (30) and Brooke (28). Surrounding his life still today are: his sisters, Sandy Varley and Susan Tsacoumangos; and his brother, Stone Wasowicz; as well as many extended family members and the hundreds of people who were lucky enough to know Jeff and call him “friend.”

Jeff was born on Jan. 29, 1964, in Detroit, Michigan.

He was raised in Colorado and was an avid biker, swimmer and outdoorsman all of his life.

Jeff graduated from the University of Colorado in Boulder with a Bachelor’s degree in biology and teaching certification.

In 1982, Jeff fell madly in love with his wife, Dawn Leanne Fain. They married in June 1987, followed by starting a teaching and coaching job, creating a landscape business and having two beautiful daughters, Arin Alyse and Brooke Leanne Wasowicz. The family then moved to Yavapai County where he became a business manager for Fain Signature Group, and worked for the next 30 years.

Jeff Wasowicz grew up in a neighborhood where the kids on the block played all day, built forts in the woods, climbed trees, and played sandlot baseball and impromptu pickup games of stickball in the middle of the street. From his roots in Michigan to the call of the majestic Southwest, Jeff brought a sense of commitment and joy to whatever he did. After working for a time as a public school educator and small business owner, Jeff turned his attention to earning his MBA, and migrating westward. He was an extreme athlete with a variety of interests including canyon hiking, wine making, raising chickens and beekeeping. Known by many as “Waz,” Jeff’s style and substance were continually shaped by his love of family and love of community. Jeff passionately believed in giving back. His long list of participation in community service projects included serving on the Yavapai College Foundation Board, the Central Arizona Partnership Board, regional economic development efforts, Fraternity of Free Masonry, Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, and the Yavapai Exceptional Industries Board, which provides employment for individuals with disabilities.

Jeff loved travel. He had a deep affection for Africa, Israel and Australia, always teaching and touching people’s lives with his generous heart, wit, wise words and his unbelievable smile that to this day is as warm, full and embracing as an Arizona sunset.

The family is planning a celebration of Jeff’s beautiful life to be announced in 2021. All donations to honor this incredible life should be given to YEI, (www.yeiworks.comdonatenow) or Yavapai College Foundation in Honor of Jeff Wasowicz Scholarship Fund.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries