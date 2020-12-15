Obituary: Jeff Wasowicz

Jeff Wasowicz, age 56, passed away in the loving care of his devoted wife Dawn and daughter Brooke Wasowicz, Ron, Darlene and Nancy Fain, Peter Bourgoise, Chief and Jenny Frietag and Big, Strong Ray on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

Jeff was so devoted to his wife, Dawn, of 33 years and was a truly loving father to his daughters Arin (30) and Brooke (28). Surrounding his life still today are: his sisters, Sandy Varley and Susan Tsacoumangos; and his brother, Stone Wasowicz; as well as many extended family members and the hundreds of people who were lucky enough to know Jeff and call him “friend.”

Jeff was born on Jan. 29, 1964, in Detroit, Michigan.

He was raised in Colorado and was an avid biker, swimmer and outdoorsman all of his life.

Jeff graduated from the University of Colorado in Boulder with a Bachelor’s degree in biology and teaching certification.

In 1982, Jeff fell madly in love with his wife, Dawn Leanne Fain. They married in June 1987, followed by starting a teaching and coaching job, creating a landscape business and having two beautiful daughters, Arin Alyse and Brooke Leanne Wasowicz. The family then moved to Yavapai County where he became a business manager for Fain Signature Group, and worked for the next 30 years.

Jeff Wasowicz grew up in a neighborhood where the kids on the block played all day, built forts in the woods, climbed trees, and played sandlot baseball and impromptu pickup games of stickball in the middle of the street. From his roots in Michigan to the call of the majestic Southwest, Jeff brought a sense of commitment and joy to whatever he did. After working for a time as a public school educator and small business owner, Jeff turned his attention to earning his MBA, and migrating westward. He was an extreme athlete with a variety of interests including canyon hiking, wine making, raising chickens and beekeeping. Known by many as “Waz,” Jeff’s style and substance were continually shaped by his love of family and love of community. Jeff passionately believed in giving back. His long list of participation in community service projects included serving on the Yavapai College Foundation Board, the Central Arizona Partnership Board, regional economic development efforts, Fraternity of Free Masonry, Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, and the Yavapai Exceptional Industries Board, which provides employment for individuals with disabilities.

Jeff loved travel. He had a deep affection for Africa, Israel and Australia, always teaching and touching people’s lives with his generous heart, wit, wise words and his unbelievable smile that to this day is as warm, full and embracing as an Arizona sunset.

The family is planning a celebration of Jeff’s beautiful life to be announced in 2021. All donations to honor this incredible life should be given to YEI, (www.yeiworks.comdonatenow) or Yavapai College Foundation in Honor of Jeff Wasowicz Scholarship Fund.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.