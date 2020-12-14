OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 15
Yavapai County health officials offer rapid COVID-19 tests to area schools, long-term care facilities

Nyella King, right, gets a high-five from nurse Jolene Crehan after getting her nose swabbed during a COVID-19 rapid test Dec. 10, 2020, in New York. Yavapai County Community Health Services Director Leslie Horton said they are distributing to area schools and districts BinaxNow, a rapid test deemed 95% effective in children and adults with symptoms. (Kevin Rivoli/The Citizen via AP)

Nyella King, right, gets a high-five from nurse Jolene Crehan after getting her nose swabbed during a COVID-19 rapid test Dec. 10, 2020, in New York. Yavapai County Community Health Services Director Leslie Horton said they are distributing to area schools and districts BinaxNow, a rapid test deemed 95% effective in children and adults with symptoms. (Kevin Rivoli/The Citizen via AP)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: December 14, 2020 8:38 p.m.

Area schools have been afforded another tool to combat COVID-19 impacts on their campuses – rapid testing kits that can identify within 20 minutes whether someone is positive for the virus.

Yavapai County Community Health Services Director Leslie Horton said they are distributing to schools and districts BinaxNow, a rapid test deemed 95% effective in children and adults with symptoms.

In a school setting, Horton said this test enables staff to known within a short time span if a child, faculty or staff member needs to quarantine. If the test is negative, and the child or staff has some other type of illness, they can then be sent home or to see a primary care provider for treatment of those symptoms.

The test is a nose swab with a cartridge that shows two lines, one positive and one negative.

“It is a tool for schools to use to better gauge children’s status, and better handle how they proceed,” Horton said, noting it can then allow school leaders to better discern who might have been impacted by a child who tests positive.

These tests are now available to schools and long-term care facilities, although Horton said the tests are obtained on “as-requested” and “as-available” basis. Not every school or district wants the tests, and supplies are also now limited although Horton said she expects they will receive more so they can continue to fulfill orders for those who do want to use the tests.

Humboldt Unified School District Superintendent John Pothast informed the governing board at their meeting on Dec. 8 that he picked up tests that now are limited to 40 for each of their 10 schools.

With the limited supply, Pothast said he is talking with school leaders about how best to use those when school resumes for what is the largest district in the county. Health department officials advised there is potential to obtain more “but there is no guarantee,” Pothast said.

Chino Valley Unified School District Superintendent John Scholl said his schools opted against using the rapid tests. To perform the tests, Scholl said staff would need to obtain parental permission and the likelihood is that would negate the rapid test timeframe.

Chino Valley schools all do perform daily temperature and wellness checks for all students, faculty and staff.

Prescott Unified School District Assistant Superintendent Mardi Read said the district has received 280 tests to divide between its six schools, viewing this as yet another tool to help limit spread in the schools.

The tests are solely for symptomatic students or staff, and will only be administered to students with their parents in the room, Read said.

As the tests were received after the district returned to virtual learning, Read said they have not yet used any of them. The goal for use of such tests will be to help the district with determining who the student or staff was in contact with when they started to exhibit symptoms.

The non-rapid tests offered at various places around the community now can take as long as three to five days for results, and with that time lag it can be difficult for school officials to trace back contact between students, faculty and staff, Read said.

“This might assist us in that way,” Read said. “Again, we’re evaluating under what circumstances this will be appropriate. Not all students will be tested.

“This is just one more tool in our chest to kind of help with close contacts and help guide us on who should quarantine, or isolate.”

Knowing COVID-19 will continue to be an issue for some time to come, Horton said these tests are yet another means for schools to either stay open by identifying and secluding those who could spread the virus or add to the confidence of returning to campus for those now engaged in remote instruction.

The tri-city districts are all now closed for any in-person instruction through winter break. All of the district officials said reopening decisions will depend on the area’s health metrics after the holidays.

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.

