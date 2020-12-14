OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Dec. 14
603 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported by Yavapai County health officials over weekend
5 things to know about vaccine program

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: December 14, 2020 2:55 p.m.

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 603 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths over the weekend, according to a news release Monday morning.

Yavapai County has cumulatively tested 72,944 residents with 8,353 positive cases, 2,859 recovered, and 147 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott has 55 COVID-19 patients, while YRMC in Prescott Valley is caring for 21 patients.

It Cottonwood, the Verde Valley Medical Center reports 21 COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Prescott VA reports 10 COVID-19 patients.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 2,909,180 Arizonans has been tested for COVID-19 - with 25,736 positive results and 113 deaths since Friday.

VACCINATION

Here are five things you need to know about the U.S. COVID-19 vaccination program:

1.) The safety of COVID-19 Vaccines is a top priority.

The U.S. vaccine safety system ensures that all vaccines are as safe as possible. CDC has developed a new tool, v-safe, as an additional layer of safety monitoring to increase our ability to rapidly detect any safety issues with COVID-19 vaccines. V-safe is a new smartphone-based, after-vaccination health checker for people who receive COVID-19 vaccines.

2.) COVID-19 vaccination will help protect you from getting COVID-19.

You need two doses of the currently available COVID-19 vaccine. A second shot three-to-four weeks after your first shot is needed to get the most protection the vaccine has to offer against this serious disease.

3.) Who gets it first?

The CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccine be offered to healthcare personnel and residents of long-term care facilities. Because the current supply of COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. is limited, CDC recommends that initial supplies of COVID-19 vaccine be offered to healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents.

-Healthcare personnel include all paid and unpaid people who serve in healthcare settings and have potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials.

-Residents of long-term care facilities are defined as adults who live in facilities that provide a variety of services, including medical and personal care, to people who are unable to live independently.

4.) Supply of COVID-19 vaccine limited?

There is currently a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S., but supply will increase in the weeks and months to come. The goal is for everyone to be able to easily get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as large enough quantities are available.

Once vaccine is widely available, the plan is to have several thousand vaccination providers offering COVID-19 vaccines in doctors’ offices, retail pharmacies, hospitals, and federally qualified health centers.

5. After COVID-19 vaccination, you may have some side effects.

This is a normal sign that your body is building protection. The side effects from COVID-19 vaccination may feel like flu and might even affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days. Side effects such as pain or swelling on the arm you receive the shot in – and possible fever, chills, tiredness and headache.

INFORMATION

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID Info: 928-442-5103 - Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: http://www.yavapai.us/chs.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19.

