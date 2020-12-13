UK homeowner delays sale of home after Banksy mural appears
Originally Published: December 13, 2020 4:10 a.m.
Most Read
- Prescott's 'virtual' Courthouse Lighting attracts several hundred to downtown
- Arizona sets daily record with over 10K more virus cases; Yavapai County sees 144 new cases
- Arizona reports 3rd highest rise in daily COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths in Yavapai County
- Prescott Valley man dies in head-on collision near Costco on Highway 69
- 639 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 confirmed deaths in Yavapai County over weekend
- 56-year-old Prescott woman dies after being hit by truck while crossing Willow Creek Road
- Police: Teen used stolen gun to shoot at deputy’s home; Prescott Valley youth charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder
- Rural areas will have to wait for vaccines; Yavapai County could get doses as early as Dec. 21
- 127 additional COVID-19 cases, 3 confirmed deaths reported in Yavapai County overnight
- 9 COVID-19 myths that spread misinformation
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 27, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 20, 2020
- Gov. Ducey lays out schedule for COVID-19 vaccination disbursment in Arizona
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 15, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: