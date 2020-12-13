OFFERS
Arizona reports 5,854 new COVID-19 cases and 35 more deaths

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 13, 2020 11:18 p.m.

Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 5,854 new COVID-19 cases and 35 more deaths.

The latest numbers increase the state's overall totals to 408,442 cases and 7,57 known deaths.

Arizona Department of Health Services officials on Saturday reported 77 deaths and 8,076 more coronavirus cases, one of the state's largest daily case figures since the pandemic began.

The case total eclipsed Friday's report of 6,983 that ranked as the third largest daily case report, behind 12,314 on Tuesday and 10,322 on Dec. 1.

According to the state's coronavirus dashboard, COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Friday reached 3,534, up from 3,482 on Thursday and topping the summer surge's high of 3,517 on July 13.

Of the patients hospitalized Friday, 799 were in intensive care unit beds, down from 809 on Thursday.

According to the dashboard, 9% of both all hospital beds and of ICU beds were available.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

