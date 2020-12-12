OFFERS
Obituary: Robert James Lindner
1940 — 2020

Originally Published: December 12, 2020 8:33 p.m.

Robert James Lindner, age 80, of Dewey, Arizona, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Bob was born in 1940 in Brillion, Wisconsin, to Gib and Bernice Lindner.

In his early years, Bob worked at the Milwaukee Journal and Green Bay Press Gazette as a print press machine operator. In 1975, he bought the Timberlea Drive Inn restaurant, which was a family run business. After deciding it was too cold in Wisconsin and shoveling too much snow, he moved his family to Arizona.

Bob started in the janitorial business in 1979 with Ace Building Maintenance. After 40 years in business, it is still going strong as a family business. He was very successful and generous to his family and left a legacy.

Bob enjoyed racing sailboats, jet skis, and snowmobiles. He was a true classic and appreciated classic American vehicles. He enjoyed riding his Harley and ’58 Corvette through the Prescott area. Bob had a passionate relationship with golf and enjoyed the 19th hole as much as the first 18. He made many good friends on the golf course and in the clubhouse. Bob was the kind of guy who everyone knew his name.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lazona Lindner; brother, Howard Lindner; children, Kim Lindner, Christine Lindner, Bobbi Sue Richardson and Daniel Barker; eight grandchildren, Payton, TJ, Brady, Parker, Christopher, Isabella, Gabrielle and McKenzie.

Due to COVID-19 there will not be any services.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Information provided by survivors.

