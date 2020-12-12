OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Dec. 13
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Richard Don Gunder

Originally Published: December 12, 2020 8:26 p.m.

Richard succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Cleta and Rick Gunder; sister, Crystal Gunder Foster; brother-in-law, Ron Foster of Dewey; and niece, Nicole Sage in Los Angeles, California; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and co-workers.

Richard’s Spirit is now with his grandparents in Heaven. Born April 18, 1973, at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, his childhood, as an Army “brat” was filled with travel — from Schofield Barracks Hawaii to Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, Georgia, and next to Bakersfield, California, before his father was reassigned to Fort Ord, California.

While at Fort Ord, Richard developed a lifelong love of music, he played the drums, keyboards, and the guitar. In 1983, the family moved to Goppingen, Germany, where both Richard and Crystal became fluent in the southern German dialect as the family lived on the economy initially.

In 1986, the family moved from Germany to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, where Richard continued his love of music, playing in the school band. In 1990, Richard, Rick, and Cleta drove to Anchorage, Alaska, where Richard continued playing musical instruments. His band teacher took an immediate liking to him and helped him understand that he really did need to be able to read music not just play by ear. Upon high school graduation in May 1993, Richard decided to remain in Alaska and try his hand at commercial fishing while his parents retired from military service and returned to the lower 48 and Prescott Valley. In October 1993, Richard returned to the lower 48 to his parents’ home and went to work in the equipment rental field with his father.

1994 saw Richard enlisting in the U.S. Navy, and after initial training he found himself on a Navy sub-tender. Later in his Navy career, Richard attended Aviation training and went to work on SH-60B Seahawk helicopter engine and rotor systems. He deployed to the northern Arabian Gulf where he oversaw the maintenance of 17 aircraft and 32 sailors.

Upon return from the desert after a short tour at Point Magu, California, Richard deployed to Antarctica at McMurdo Station in support of the National Science Foundation Antarctic operations. His unit, VXE-6, the “Ice Pirates,” was the Navy’s only LC130F/R ski equipped Hercules aircraft. VXE-6, with a picture of Richard, were featured in the May 25, 1998, issue of Aviation Week and Space Technology. Richard was also the Team Leader for the McMurdo Station opening in 1998.

Richard left the Navy and moved to Fayetteville, Arkansas (where his sister Crystal lived), and went to work for Tyson Foods in 2007. There he was responsible for a crew of 25 team members on production units producing corn chips and tortillas for national accounts. In 2010, he decided a change was in order and he became a commercial truck driver with USA Trucking. He worked for a couple local Fayetteville trucking companies before he was hired by DMT Services driving long haul through multiple states. He once brought a load from Oklahoma to Phoenix and was able to get a “home cooked” meal before he had to get some rest and return to Oklahoma.

In October 2014, Richard was diagnosed with cancer and his life was changed forever. After three surgeries he underwent 285 hours of chemotherapy and was left with neuropathy on both hands and both feet. He had to sell his beloved Honda VTX motorcycle due to the neuropathy. In 2016, he decided to move back to Prescott Valley, where he began a new career as a Behavioral Health Technician. His favorite pastime was remote control aircraft and he loved flying computer flight simulations. He had several RC aircraft as well as RC helicopters and he became a proficient pilot. Richard worked locally at Arrowhead Lodge Recovery, Mingus Mountain Academy, and West Yavapai Guidance before his COVID diagnosis.

In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Cancer Society’s “Relay for Life” Team “Not Quite Right.”

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries