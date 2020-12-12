Obituary: Penny Lyn Reed (Lankey)

Penny was born on May 5, 1946, in Lansing, Michigan, to Harold Vernon (Bud) Lankey and Jaquelyn (Jackie) Mary Britton. She grew up in Pontiac, Michigan, and after one year at Eastern Michigan University she married and moved to Mesa, Arizona.

She had two children and, in 1974, she divorced and moved to Caseville, Michigan, where she met her son’s fifth-grade teacher, Robert (Rob) Reed, and later married Nov. 11, 1978. They had two sons added to her already son and daughter.

She worked at Bay Port State Bank and later Independent State Bank until 2007. In August 2008, after Rob had retired from teaching and then the Huron County Press, they moved to Chino Valley, Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her twin sister; parents, Harold (Bud) and Jackie Lankey of Caseville, Michigan; her in-laws, Richard and Aldah Reed of Mt. Morris, Michigan; her uncle, Garner (Gar) Britton and his partner, Jim Elfers of San Francisco, California; and sister-in-law, Linda Cronenveht of Michigan. She is survived by her husband, Rob of Chino Valley; sister, Suzanne Worcherst (Australia); sons, Ken (Sherri) Brendel of Flagstaff, Arizona, Cory (Heather) Reed of Prescott, and Andrew Reed of Chino Valley; one daughter, Amanda Brendel of Mesa, Arizona; three grandchildren, Kaine (Valerie) Hall of Mesa, Nicole and Peyton Brendel of Flagstaff; and three great- grandchildren, Arianna, Meloni and Kai Hall of Mesa; brother-in-law, Dr. Larry Reed of Florida; and sister-in-law, Gayle Reed of Michigan.

She has already been cremated and her Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Prescott. Memorials can be made to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Prescott, Arizona, Marley House Hospice of Prescott, or Saving Grace Lutheran Church of Chino Valley.

Information provided by survivors.