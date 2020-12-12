OFFERS
Obituary: Janie Lee Campbell

Janie Lee Campbell

Janie Lee Campbell

Originally Published: December 12, 2020 8:31 p.m.

Janie Lee Campbell left us on April 20, 2020 — a true Phoenix rising to the level of being a successful professional woman from a childhood with constant reminders that she would not amount to anything. December 24, 1932, marked the day of her birth shared by her parents, Karl Young and Ms. Willie Elliot Wood Young.

Her childhood was spent bouncing back and forth between her grandparents in Texas and her mother and step-fathers in Illinois until she was a senior in high school.

Her biological father died from Tetanus when she was an infant. In 1949, she graduated from Lindale High School and married Parshall Campbell, who had graduated two years before and was serving in the Navy. The next 12 years were spent traveling around the United States and Japan while having three children. In 1965, Parshall was diagnosed with kidney failure during a routine pre-promotional examination and was honorably discharged from the Navy.

Janie enrolled in the first nursing program offered through the Phoenix College and graduated as Valedictorian. She began her nursing career at the Phoenix County Hospital. Janie excelled in the supervisory area in all of the positions she held and ended her career as the administrator for Nursing Services at St. Mary’s of Nazarene in Chicago in 2003.

Janie had an insatiable appetite for knowledge. Janie was a nurturer, she was inspirational and she made everyone feel special. In 1982, she moved to Chicago to study for her Ph.D from the University of Illinois and was hired by St. Mary’s of Nazarene to streamline their nursing program. She worked with them until 2003 when she retired and moved back to Phoenix.

Janie developed degenerative disk disease and had four surgeries planting a titanium rack to hold her back together. She began her surgeries in 2010, and the last one was in 2017. Her last years were spent in extreme pain and through all of that she had an awesome attitude, a smile on her face, and a humorous comment to pass along to everyone.

Janie is preceded in death by her husband, Parshall; her parents, Karl and Willie Young; and her brothers, Penney Young and Butch Jackson. She is survived by her daughter, Parshalla (Leonard) Wood; her sons, Curtis (Denise) Campbell and David (Winter) Campbell; her grandchildren, Preston (Tara) Wood, Belinda (Adam) Thorstensen and Damian (Kelly) Campbell; her great-grandchildren, Izaak Wood, Ryan Thorstensen, Madison Simpson, Ashley Thortensen, Caleb Campbell and Brielle Campbell.

A private service was held at her home on April the 24, 2020, to celebrate her Quiet Brilliance: “As long as hearts remember, As long as hearts still care, WE do not part with those we love, They’re with us everywhere.” JLC - PHD

Information provided by survivors.

