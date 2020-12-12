Obituary: Donald Robert Stanfield

Donald Robert Stanfield was born Nov. 6, 1968, in Oakland, California.

In 1973, he moved with family to Mesa, Arizona, before settling in Prescott in 1979.

Don is survived by his father, Dale, of Prescott; brothers, Mike of Prescott and Steven of Bend, Oregon; as well as two sister-in-laws and a niece and a nephew. He passed on the 23rd of October.

He was Loved by So Many. He will be Missed.

Information provided by survivors.