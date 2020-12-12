Arizona reports over 8,000 additional known COVID-19 cases

The State of Arizona on Saturday, Dec. 12, reported more than 8,000 additional known COVID-19 cases, one of the state's largest daily case figures since the pandemic began.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 8,076 additional known cases and 77 additional deaths, increasing the state's totals to 402,589 cases and 7,322 deaths.

The additional 8,076 cases reported Saturday eclipsed Friday's report of 6,983 additional cases as the third largest daily case report, behind 12,314 on Dec. 8 and 10,322 on Dec. 1.

According to the state's coronavirus dashboard, COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Friday reached 3,534, up from 3,482 on Thursday and topping the summer surge’s high of 3,517 on July 13. Of the patients hospitalized Friday, 799 were in intensive care unit beds, down from 809 on Thursday.

According to the dashboard, 9% of both all hospital beds and of ICU beds were available.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

According to ADHS, Yavapai County added 310 more positive cases of the coronavirus and eight deaths on Saturday, for totals of 7,743 cases and 145 deaths.

The county's total percent positive rate is 8.2%.

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 372 new COVID cases on Friday and 127 new cases on Thursday.

INFORMATION

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID Info: 928-442-5103 - Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs.

• New ADHS website for Healthy Kids, Open Schools: https://azdhs.gov/healthyschools.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19.