Loaded gun stolen from unlocked vehicle in Prescott Valley
Police asking neighbors to check video surveillance
A 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol with a loaded magazine was among items stolen from an unlocked car in Dewey early Wednesday morning, according to Prescott Valley police.
On Dec. 9, officers responded to reports that two unlocked vehicles were entered in the 12000-13000 blocks of Tijuana Street in the Quailwood subdivision.
The 9-millimeter is described as having a black frame with a brown slide.
The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) is asking residents in the area to check their video surveillance equipment between the hours of midnight and 3 a.m. on Dec. 9, and notify police officials if anything suspicious is found.
A news release explained that during the holiday season, it is especially critical to keep vehicles locked and remove items of value.
An unlocked vehicle may also yield a garage door opener, which could allow a person to enter the home, the release added.
“Neighborhood safety is everyone’s responsibility,” PVPD stated in the release. “If you see something you think is suspicious, notify law enforcement. We would rather respond to something innocent than take a crime report later.”
PVPD can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai County Silent witness is 1-800-932-3232.
Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.
