Arizona expects 384,000 vaccine doses by end of year
PAUL DAVENPORT Associated Press
Originally Published: December 11, 2020 8:04 p.m.
Most Read
- Prescott's 'virtual' Courthouse Lighting attracts several hundred to downtown
- Arizona sets daily record with over 10K more virus cases; Yavapai County sees 144 new cases
- Stringfield Ranch rezoning gets OK from county; 340 homes planned near Williamson Valley Road, Pioneer Parkway
- 639 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 confirmed deaths in Yavapai County over weekend
- Prescott Valley man dies in head-on collision near Costco on Highway 69
- 56-year-old Prescott woman dies after being hit by truck while crossing Willow Creek Road
- Shots fired into law enforcement officer’s occupied home nearly striking young child; $6,000 reward offered
- Yavapai County sees 245 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death overnight; see list of new state mitigation measures
- 127 additional COVID-19 cases, 3 confirmed deaths reported in Yavapai County overnight
- Police: Teen used stolen gun to shoot at deputy’s home; Prescott Valley youth charged with 2nd-degree murder
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 27, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 20, 2020
- Gov. Ducey lays out schedule for COVID-19 vaccination disbursment in Arizona
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 12, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: