Pile burning planned Dec. 10-11 in Groom Creek area

Fire managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District of the Prescott National Forest plan to take advantage of the weather to burn piles along the Lower Wolf Creek Road (FR-73) starting Thursday, Dec. 10, through Friday, Dec. 11, according to a Dec. 10 news release.

Fire managers expect smoke impacts to Groom Creek and surrounding areas to be light. Pile burning helps to reduce hazardous fuels adjacent to the wildland urban interface and increase ecosystem and community resilience.

In the interest of safety, forest visitors are reminded to obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of the prescribed burn as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be in the area.

The purpose of this project is to reduce hazardous fuels following thinning and fuelwood removal activities. Reducing hazardous fuels will help reduce the threat of high severity, high intensity wildfire to the public, adjacent private property and communities. Burning of debris left over from brush-crush and thinning projects require moisture in the surrounding vegetation and typically produces much lighter smoke than broadcast burning.

All prescribed fires activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather, fuels and conditions that minimize smoke impacts as best as possible and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (www.azdeq.gov).

Messages will be posted to social media when managed fires are ignited on the Prescott National Forest:

Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF/)

Twitter (https://twitter.com/PrescottNF?lang=en)

The public can obtain additional information via the following:

Prescott NF Forest Website: http://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott/

Twitter: @PrescottNF

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF/

Fire Information: 928-925-1111

Local Ranger Station: Bradshaw RD, 928-443-8000.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.