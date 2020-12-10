127 additional COVID-19 cases, 3 confirmed deaths reported in Yavapai County overnight

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 127 new cases of COVID-19 and three confirmed deaths overnight, according to a news release Thursday morning, Dec. 10.

Yavapai County has cumulatively tested 70,195 residents with 7,378 positive cases, 2,859 recovered, and 135 deaths.

YRMC West has 49 COVID-19 patients and YRMC East is caring for 16 patients. The Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports 27 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Prescott VA reports 8 COVID-19 patients.

STATE NUMBERS

In Arizona, 18,990 COVID-19 tests were reported statewide since Wednesday, Dec. 9, with 4,928 positive results and 43 deaths.

Cumulatively, the state has reported 387,529 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,154 deaths.

INFORMATION

•For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID Info: 928-442-5103 - Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• New ADHS website for Healthy Kids, Open Schools: https://azdhs.gov/healthyschools

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.