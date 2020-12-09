Yavapai County adds 126 new COVID-19 cases overnight; 108 total deaths in Arizona

A day after the state saw more than 12,000 new COVID-19 cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 4,444 additional cases and 108 deaths overnight, according to a news release Wednesday.

In Yavapai County, 126 new COVID-19 cases were reported with four deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services news release.

COUNTY NUMBERS

Yavapai County has cumulatively tested 69,690 residents with 7,251 positive cases, 2,859 recovered and 132 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott has 52 COVID-19 patients and YRMC east campus in Prescott Valley is caring for 15 patients.

The Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported 26 COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday, while the Prescott VA reported eight new COVID-19 patients.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 12,091 tests for COVID-19 were reported statewide since Tuesday, Dec. 8, with 4,444 positive results and 108 deaths.

According to ADHS, a “large percentage” of the deaths Wednesday are due to reviewing past death certificates and determining that deaths were due to COVID-19.

According to the state's coronavirus dashboard, COVID-19-related hospitalizations as of Tuesday reached 3,287, up 130 from Monday and including 766 patients in intensive care unit beds.

The dashboard indicated that 10% of both all hospital beds and of ICU beds in hospitals statewide were vacant, with COVID-19 patients occupying 44% of the ICU beds and non-COVID patients 46%.

SYMPTOMS

What are the severe symptoms of COVID-19? For some people, COVID-19 causes more severe symptoms like high fever, severe cough, and shortness of breath, which often indicates pneumonia. People with COVID-19 are also experiencing neurological symptoms, gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms, or both. These may occur with or without respiratory symptoms.

What are the long-term effects of contracting COVID-19? COVID-19 symptoms can sometimes persist for months. The virus can damage the lungs, heart, and brain, which increases the risk of long-term health problems.

Most people who have COVID-19 recover completely within a few weeks. But some people — even those who had mild versions of the disease — continue to experience symptoms after their initial recovery. These people sometimes describe themselves as "long haulers" and the condition has been called post-COVID-19 syndrome or "long COVID-19."

“Older people and people with many serious medical conditions are the most likely to experience lingering COVID-19 symptoms, but even young, otherwise healthy people can feel unwell for weeks to months after infection,” YCCHS spokesperson Terri Farneti said.

The most common signs and symptoms that linger over time include:

-Fatigue



-Shortness of breath

-Cough

-Joint pain

-Chest pain

Other long-term signs and symptoms may include:

-Muscle pain or headache

-Fast or pounding heartbeat

-Loss of smell or taste

-Memory, concentration, or sleep problems

-Rash or hair loss

LONG TERM EFFECTS

Much is still unknown about how COVID-19 will affect people over time. However, researchers recommend that doctors closely monitor people who have had COVID-19 to see how their organs are functioning after recovery. Many large medical centers are opening specialized clinics to provide care for people who have persistent symptoms or related illnesses after they recover from COVID-19.

“It's important to remember that most people who have COVID-19 recover quickly. But the potentially long-lasting problems from COVID-19 make it even more important to reduce the spread of the disease by following precautions such as wearing masks, avoiding crowds, and keeping hands clean,” Farneti said.

Source: Mayo Clinic: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/coronavirus/in-depth/coronavirus-long-term-effects/art-20490351.

INFORMATION

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID Info: 928-442-5103 - Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: http://www.yavapai.us/chs.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19.