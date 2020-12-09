OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Dec. 09
Obituary: Sherry Darling Brown

Sherry Darling Brown

Sherry Darling Brown

Originally Published: December 9, 2020 7:17 p.m.

Sherry Darling Brown was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and grew up in both Salt Lake and Southern California. She was a longtime resident of the San Francisco Bay Area before making her retirement home in Chino Valley, Arizona, with her husband, David Brown, in 2006.

A longtime, passionate educator with a focus on special education, she retired from the classroom in 2006 and proudly served on the Chino Valley School Board since 2011. She spent countless hours volunteering with local organizations including the Chino Valley Food Bank, Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters, and the Chino Valley Public Library.

Sherry loved travel, attending theater and musical performances, and dabbling with arts and crafts. She also enjoyed researching family genealogy, tending to her garden, and making fresh and fragrant bouquets from her rose bushes and irises. She enjoyed collecting vintage buttons and participating in the local YavaButtons button club, and attending Aqua Aerobics at the Chino Valley Aquatics Center. She had a giving, thoughtful, and considerate spirit, and will be fondly remembered for the hand-decorated cards and care packages she enjoyed mailing to her family and friends.

In addition to her husband, Sherry is survived by her two children, Randall (Semida) Stoddard and Amy Stoddard; three grandchildren, Sabrina, Andrew and Ethan; as well as her beloved dog, Daisy.

Christmas was her favorite season, with lively music and decorations, and her spirit will be missed this year and always.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Chino Valley Food Bank or the Chino Valley Unified School District. Condolences may be sent to 2892 Kassy Lane, Chino Valley, AZ 86323.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held at a to-be-determined date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Chino Valley Funeral Home. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Sherry’s online guestbook.

Information provided by survivors.

