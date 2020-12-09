Obituary: Anthony John Mazella

John Mazella was born to Ermina and Anthony Mazella on Nov. 12, 1945, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He died suddenly of a heart attack at his home in Prescott on Nov. 30, 2020, with his wife of 51 years, Angie, by his side.

He was 75 years old.

He is survived by a brother, Joe Mazella of Richmond, Virginia; and many nieces and nephews, whom he and Angie doted on. They had no children of their own.

I met John and Angie shortly after I moved to Prescott in 2008. We were neighbors in Mint Creek and immediately became fast friends. If you were at their house and brought a guitar, harmonica or other instrument, jam sessions and impromptu concerts could break out at any time! John loved to cook up a wonderful Italian feast and offer his famous “classic” martinis which, John insisted, must be made with gin ... NOT vodka!!!

He and Angie met when they were both members of a mutual friend’s wedding party. Angie remembers the young John as charming, outgoing and handsome with a wonderful smile. He was smitten with her almost immediately. They began to date, and soon John began to talk about marriage. She told me that at first she resisted his talk of marriage “out of an abundance of caution,” smiling as she conjured up the memory. But she now says that marrying John was the best decision she ever made in her life! “He really spoiled me. He would say, ‘You just sit there and look pretty and I will take care of it.’”

Angie had a Master’s Degree in Biology and soon began working as a consultant for a well-known pharmaceutical company. After attending Bishop Neumann High School in Philly, John earned a Civil Engineering degree from Drexel University’s College of Engineering. Later on, he obtained a law degree from Temple University, passed the Pennsylvania Bar and set up a very successful private practice.

And THEN ... they decided to start a farm! Bear in mind that neither of them had ever farmed! But undaunted, they bought an 80-plus-acre property near the small town of Lyman in northern New Hampshire.

John continued to practice law after passing the New Hampshire Bar and Angie continued with her consulting work while they built a house and barn on the property and began acquiring a menagerie of farm animals, including goats, pigs, chicken and horse ... many, many horses!

After several years of farming, they finally tired of the dark, snowy, brutally cold winters in northern New Hampshire, sold the farm and all the animals, and, after much research, followed the sun to Prescott, Arizona, in 2004. The couple decided that they would use their extra time volunteering for various creative arts organizations. If you attended any performances at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, or Prescott Center for the Arts, you would likely have been ushered to your seat, or had your ticket taken by either John or Angie. When I was part of the startup for AZ PHIL, the fledgling professional orchestra here in Prescott, I asked John and Angie to join me to form a volunteer group to assist the orchestra’s musicians. Dorothy Foglia, and Dan and Ana Maria Fraijo joined us, and we named ourselves Team Muskrat, arranging housing, food, instrument storage, transportation and anything else the musicians needed.

John loved music of all kinds, but his “heart music” was always Rock ‘n’ Roll. He owned a guitar, but Angie said he could only play one song and he never had the time to take lessons. But before long he met Ed Carter, a long time guitarist for the famous Beach Boys, who had moved to Prescott. Ed was still working with the Beach Boys whenever they were on the road, but had begun teaching guitar lessons in the OLLI program at Yavapai College. John studied with Ed and his playing improved tremendously. Eventually, after Ed Carter left Prescott to live near his kids in the Northwest, John began teaching guitar at OLLI himself! He also taught a class on the History of Rock ‘n’ Roll. I sat in on one those classes and his students LOVED it!

John was a dear man, kind and caring, smart and witty, funny and full of life. A man like John is a treasure, and God knows we need more like him. He was a man who lived a wonderful life. He adored his beloved wife, Angie. They were partners in every way and, as far as I am concerned, they had the kind of marriage we all wish for, but rarely achieve. Theirs was a true love story.

Rest in Peace, dear John. Our memories of you will always make us smile. We are grateful that we were able to call you our friend and we will take care of Angie for you.

— Toni Tennille.

Per John’s wishes, there will be no service at this time. Angie has asked that you consider a donation to the OLLI Program at Yavapai College in his name.

Information provided by survivors.