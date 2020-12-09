HUSD wrestles with how to offer student support labs during COVID-19 forced school closures

Humboldt Unified School District’s Governing Board offered kudos to Superintendent John Pothast and his leadership team for their thoughtful, and difficult decision making amid the COVID-19 spread.

They recognized how they all agonized over the return to remote learning until at least the end of winter break given health metrics that encourage districts to suspend all in-person instruction.

With one exception – the decision to suspend student support labs for families with no place to send their children during this latest remote learning session.

Board member Corey Christians was adamant district leaders need to reprioritize these labs for what in the fall proved to be between 3% and 5% of the district’s families, or about 200 students.

“It’s not their fault this pandemic happened,” Christians said of his fear for families struggling to survive who will likely lose COVID-19 job benefits at the end of the month.

Though Christians was not alone in his regret, the two-year board member was not able to require the labs be reopened. The meeting agenda did not allow him to make such a motion. Even if he was able to do so, fellow board members sided with Pothast that this is yet another COVID-19 hardship.

Pothast received a two-week waiver of the state mandate earlier in the year that required districts to offer childcare support for needy families. If in-person instruction is postponed past the winter break, Pothast said how to provide support labs for students who need it will certainly be revisited.

Board member Suzie Roth agreed it is a “shame” the district couldn’t continue with the labs. Yet she questioned how the district would staff what might be far higher numbers than the district served before fall break. The prior lab supervisors were, primarily, bus drivers, district leaders advised.

Roth said her hope is remote learning will not last much beyond the winter break. If it does, she said she would want the administrative team to consider how to offer those labs again.

“All these concerns are real, and valid. And none of the options are good,” said board President Ryan Gray.

Reiterating his concerns, Christians said he is not downplaying the difficult choices forced upon the district’s leaders.

Still, Christians said, he was elected to represent students, parents and community and believes this “challenge” needs an answer sooner than later, particularly if schools remain closed after winter break.

“Your concern is shared,” Pothast said. “This decision was not made lightly. I fully understand the impact that decision made on a number of families in our community.”

Ultimately, however, Pothast said the substantial outbreaks in the community – and he offered a thorough breakdown of cases between September and Thanksgiving - forced him to reach the health and safety-related decision. The state waiver is for the two weeks prior to winter break, he said.

Prescott Unified School District faced a similar dilemma.

Asked about seeking its waiver for the support/childcare service at the Dec. 1 PUSD Governing Board meeting, Superintendent Joe Howard asked if he was to “draw straws” on staff assignments. With hopes remote learning will be shortlived, the board concurred with Howard. He assured his staff will work with families and try and connect them to other community resources.

In such “unprecedented” times, board Vice President Rich Adler said he stands with the administration on decisions no one could imagine might ever be required of school leaders. The COVID-19 crisis has put the district and all its leaders in an “impossible situation,” he declared.

Given that framework, Adler praised Pothast for transparency and communication, noting all of the decisions have been rooted in science and fact. He praised the rest of the HUSD education community for “stepping up … to do what we never expected they’d be doing.”

Christians was the only board member to mention the Bradshaw Mountain High sick-out last week.

Christians commended those who showed up, or did extra duty, for students, stating such professionals will “always have my respect.”

Pothast appreciated the board’s support.

“These are all really hard decisions,” he said.

With some 15,000 stakeholders, Pothast said there will be a mix of opinions on how best to manage this pandemic.

“I hear them all … but I can’t make a decision that goes with every voice in the world we’re living in,” Pothast said.

“We are working hard to get back to a state of normal as soon as we can.”

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.