Adoption Spotlight: Alex and Sean
Alex and Sean are two sweet brothers looking for a forever home together!
Alex is funny, smart and helpful. He loves hip hop, riding his bike and playing football and basketball. He’s hoping for a career in computers.
Little brother Sean has many interests, from Legos and laser tag to sports and magic tricks. Sean would like to be an officer in the U.S. Marines.
Get to know Alex, Sean and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
GET STARTED ONLINE
The Arizona Department of Child Safety is now allowing couples to begin the adoption and foster process virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.
To learn how, visit dcs.az.gov/change2lives and click the “Foster & Adoption” tab.
