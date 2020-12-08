OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 08
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Wildland fire in Ponderosa Park ignites after resident dumps ashes

Prescott Fire Department personnel work to extinguish a blaze in Ponderosa Park just outside the city limits of Prescott after a resident dumped ashes in the forest that were thought to be extinguished. (Prescott FD/Courtesy)

Prescott Fire Department personnel work to extinguish a blaze in Ponderosa Park just outside the city limits of Prescott after a resident dumped ashes in the forest that were thought to be extinguished. (Prescott FD/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: December 8, 2020 7:37 p.m.

A Prescott resident who dumped ashes on forest land beyond the individual’s property ignited a half-acre wildland fire Monday night, Dec. 7, near Ponderosa Park just outside the city limits, according to the Prescott Fire Department.

As part of the investigation, the resident informed fire officials that water was dumped on the ashes earlier in the day, a department news release said.

At about 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, the Prescott Regional Communication Center received a 911 emergency call reporting a tree was on fire about 10 feet from a garage in Ponderosa Park.

Upon arrival, fire crews upgraded the call to a “structure fire” because of the fire burning in close proximity to other structures, the release said.

Fire crews were able to make a “quick knock down” of the fire,” the release said. Two engine crews, a brush engine and the battalion chief responded and spent about an hour extinguishing the blaze, the release said.

The U.S. Forest Service was also advised of the fire and they again checked on the area Tuesday morning, Dec. 8, the release said.

“Though cooler weather is upon us, the danger from wildfire is far from over,” said Divison Chief Scott Luedeman in the release. “Our region is extremely dry and it doesn’t take much to get a wildfire going.”

SAFELY DISPOSE ASHES

Prescott Fire reminds all residents to safely dispose of ashes. Ashes from a fireplace can remain hot for days.

The release lists these appropriate measure to proper ash disposal:

• Place ashes in an approved metal, airtight ash container. Stir some water into the container and place the airtight lid on it.

• Never place ashes in paper bags, plastic buckets, or cardboard boxes.

• Do not place the metal container on your deck or against your house. Instead, make a designated area outside free from any vegetation or building materials.

• After a week of having the ashes air tight, you may empty the ashes in an area of your yard free from vegetation. Check the ashes by feeling the pile to ensure there is no heat left.

