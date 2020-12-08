Reward increases to upward of $13,000 in case of shots fired into deputy’s home

The reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the unidentified suspect who fired multiple rounds into the occupied Prescott Valley home of a Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy in the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 3, now stands at upward of $13,000, a YCSO news release reported Monday.

One of those rounds nearly struck a child in the home, which is located in the 8300 block of East Loos Drive in Prescott Valley.

The reward increased thanks to donations from the community. Sheriff’s officials say that to receive the reward, the tip leading to an arrest must be made directly to Yavapai Silent Witness. Call 1-800-932-3232 to report a tip or submit information at yavapaisw.com. YCSO officials add that they appreciate the numerous calls already received in the case.

The deputy and his family stated in the release that they are thankful for the overwhelming outpouring of support after the terrifying incident.

“On Thursday, December 3rd, our family woke up to the terrible realization that our home had been attacked because of the uniform that my husband wears,” the deputy’s spouse stated. “Many tears have been shed over the past few days.

“However, many of those tears have been tears of gratitude. This community has shown us love and support like no other. We see your kind words. We feel your messages of hope, prayers, and outrage,” her statement adds in part. “We are proud residents of Prescott Valley and want to give thanks to all of the residents who have voiced their support.”

BACKGROUND

On Dec. 3, an unidentified person fired multiple rounds into the occupied home of a sheriff’s deputy and his family, nearly striking a child.

The residence was hit with at least five rounds by the shooter, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the rounds passed directly over the head of a sleeping 4-year-old, nearly striking the child, a joint media release from the YCSO and the Prescott Valley Police Department stated.

No one was injured, said Dwight D’Evelyn, spokesperson for the YCSO. The incident happened at approximately 2:25 a.m.

The Prescott Valley Police Department is seeking information from the public to help in its investigation. Anyone with information on suspicious activity in the vicinity of Mountain Valley Skatepark, 8600 E. Nace Lane, between the hours of midnight and 3 a.m., can contact Detective Field at 928-772-5108 or email mfield@pvaz.net.

‘WE WILL GET YOU’

“This was not just an attack on law enforcement and one of our deputies, but a cowardly act against his young family,” Sheriff Scott Mascher said. “Several local law enforcement agencies are working this incident and using whatever means available to find, arrest, and prosecute this assailant. ...

“I want the coward to know that we will find you and bring you to justice. You can run, but we will get you.”

Mascher said he is aware “we have historically enjoyed overwhelming support for law enforcement in Yavapai County, but unfortunately this is a sign of the times now present in our own community.”

Sheriff-elect David Rhodes said, “As your next sheriff, I cannot condemn harshly enough the cowardly and brazen ambush on our Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy and his family today.

“We will never accept, tolerate, or allow violent unprovoked attacks on innocent people. The specific targeting of vulnerable people chills all of us. We will find those responsible and swiftly bring them to justice.”

Rhodes added that he thanks all of the many well-wishers and citizens of Yavapai County who have shown support for law enforcement and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office during this time of unprecedented attacks on law enforcement.

Craig Brown, chairman of the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, related in the news release that he “and the Board of Supervisors condemn this type of behavior toward law enforcement and their families. Law enforcement is here to protect our communities and we support our law enforcement officers throughout Yavapai County. They provide the thin blue line between us and chaos.”

The Sheriff’s Office is extremely grateful for the efforts of the Prescott Valley Police Department under the leadership of Chief Steven Roser to bring all available resources to bear as the investigation moves forward, the YCSO stated.

Citizens also can contact the YCSO with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or visit www.ycsoaz.gov.