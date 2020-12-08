OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 08
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Patricia Anne (Charley) Wisdom

Patricia Anne (Charley) Wisdom

Patricia Anne (Charley) Wisdom

Originally Published: December 8, 2020 7:41 p.m.

Patricia Anne (Charley) Wisdom was born in Tuba City, Arizona, on Oct. 19, 1941. Her parents, Irving Charley and Phyllis Numkena, raised Patricia and her seven siblings in Moenkopi Village on the Hopi reservation.

Patricia went to boarding schools at Santa Fe Indian School in Santa Fe, New Mexico, through 10th grade. Then went to Haskell Institute in Lawrence, Kansas, to finish high school and post graduate work in business. It was at Haskell, she first met Beaman Wisdom.

After finishing school, Pat lived and worked in many places including Tuba City, Phoenix, and Sanger, Calif. She finally moved to San Jose, Calif. and to live with her sister, Rosalind. Patricia began her long time work career with Santa Clara County in a variety of positions. It was here in San Jose that Patricia ran into Beaman once again. Their love story was meant to be. Beaman and Patricia got married on Jan. 31, 1967. This union lasted more than 53 years. They raised two beautiful daughters, Paula Jean Wisdom and Wendy Sue Wisdom. When their girls got married, they gained two amazing sons, Gary Lee Snow and Theron Allen Wauneka. Patricia loved to tease her sons and was proud of them. She also gained a granddaughter, Melissa Rae Snow, when Paula and Gary married. Patricia’s pride and joy was her grandson, Wesley Red Eagle Snow. From the day he was born, her life revolved around him. Nothing she would not do for her grandson.

After living and working close to 35 years in San Jose, Beaman and Patricia built a new home and moved to Prescott Lakes Community in Prescott, in 2002. Here is where they enjoyed the retirement life they dreamed of.

Throughout her life, Patricia was known for many things…Avid Sports Fan (Die-hard 49ers Fan), Lucky Jackpot Winner, Music Lover, Addicted Facebook User, Good Dancer, Talented Seamstress, Skilled Card Player, High Scoring Bowler, and Amazing Cook just to name a few. But more importantly, she was known by many as Caring Sister, Amazing Mom, Wonderful Aunt, Loving Grandmother to so many in the family.

Patricia Wisdom left this world suddenly on December 1, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.

The family honored her wishes by taking her back to her Hopi village, Moenkopi, for a traditional Hopi burial on Dec. 3, 2020.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries