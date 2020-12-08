Obituary: Patricia Anne (Charley) Wisdom

Patricia Anne (Charley) Wisdom was born in Tuba City, Arizona, on Oct. 19, 1941. Her parents, Irving Charley and Phyllis Numkena, raised Patricia and her seven siblings in Moenkopi Village on the Hopi reservation.

Patricia went to boarding schools at Santa Fe Indian School in Santa Fe, New Mexico, through 10th grade. Then went to Haskell Institute in Lawrence, Kansas, to finish high school and post graduate work in business. It was at Haskell, she first met Beaman Wisdom.

After finishing school, Pat lived and worked in many places including Tuba City, Phoenix, and Sanger, Calif. She finally moved to San Jose, Calif. and to live with her sister, Rosalind. Patricia began her long time work career with Santa Clara County in a variety of positions. It was here in San Jose that Patricia ran into Beaman once again. Their love story was meant to be. Beaman and Patricia got married on Jan. 31, 1967. This union lasted more than 53 years. They raised two beautiful daughters, Paula Jean Wisdom and Wendy Sue Wisdom. When their girls got married, they gained two amazing sons, Gary Lee Snow and Theron Allen Wauneka. Patricia loved to tease her sons and was proud of them. She also gained a granddaughter, Melissa Rae Snow, when Paula and Gary married. Patricia’s pride and joy was her grandson, Wesley Red Eagle Snow. From the day he was born, her life revolved around him. Nothing she would not do for her grandson.

After living and working close to 35 years in San Jose, Beaman and Patricia built a new home and moved to Prescott Lakes Community in Prescott, in 2002. Here is where they enjoyed the retirement life they dreamed of.

Throughout her life, Patricia was known for many things…Avid Sports Fan (Die-hard 49ers Fan), Lucky Jackpot Winner, Music Lover, Addicted Facebook User, Good Dancer, Talented Seamstress, Skilled Card Player, High Scoring Bowler, and Amazing Cook just to name a few. But more importantly, she was known by many as Caring Sister, Amazing Mom, Wonderful Aunt, Loving Grandmother to so many in the family.

Patricia Wisdom left this world suddenly on December 1, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.

The family honored her wishes by taking her back to her Hopi village, Moenkopi, for a traditional Hopi burial on Dec. 3, 2020.

Information provided by survivors.