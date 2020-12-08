Obituary: Gerard ‘Jerry’ Scott

Gerard “Jerry” Scott of Prescott, Arizona, died on April 21, 2020, at age 89. His wife of 57 years, Joan Magill Scott, predeceased him in 2011. He is missed by his children, Jennifer and John; his siblings, Joyce and Donald; many nieces and nephews and friends near and far.

After his retirement from civil engineering, Jerry was happiest outdoors, watching birds, spotting planes, planting his garden and lending a hand. He could fix almost anything, enjoyed watercolor painting, tango lessons, storytelling, and making new friends. He truly never met a stranger.

As a veteran of the U.S. Navy Seabees, Gerard’s and Joan’s ashes will be interred together at the Prescott National Cemetery. Heartfelt thanks to the kind folks at Glassford Place and Marley House for their respectful care.

Information provided by survivors.