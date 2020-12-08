Obituary: Delford Denton (Doc) Hyslip

Delford Denton (Doc) Hyslip passed away from our presence on Dec. 4, 2020, at the age of 91. Doc was born in Prescott April 8, 1929, to Fred and Opal Hyslip. He was a lifelong resident with the exception of his stint in the army during the Korean war and a year or two after.

He was a successful local businessman, and upon his retirement he spent the remainder of his life in La Paz County, collecting antique cars and pursuing mining ventures.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Frank Hyslip. He is survived by a son, Fredrick Pavelka of Andover, Mass.; a sister, Jerry Comstock of Yakima, Wash.; brothers, George Hyslip of Tullahoma, Tenn. and William (Wig) Hyslip of Prescott; grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.