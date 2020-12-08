OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Longtime CVUSD board member Sherry Brown dies

Sherry Brown (Review, file)

Sherry Brown (Review, file)

Originally Published: December 8, 2020 3:20 p.m.

The Chino Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) is saddened to announce that governing board member Sherry Brown passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

According to her husband, David, she died peacefully due to heart issues that were not COVID-related.

Brown had served on the CVUSD board since 2011, when she was appointed to fill the vacancy left by the death of longtime board member Bob Kaecker. Her current term was scheduled to end on Dec. 31, 2020. She had not sought reelection for the 2021-2024 term.

Brown, a longtime educator with a focus on special education, had retired from the classroom in 2006.

In addition to her service to the community through the CVUSD board, Brown has also spent countless hours volunteering with local organizations including the Chino Valley Food Bank, Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Chino Valley Public Library.

The next monthly CVUSD Board Meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 where newly elected board members Peter Atonna and Mike Fogel will join current board members Penny Hubble, Cyndi Thomas and Annie Mortensen.

Information provided by the Chino Valley Unified School District.

