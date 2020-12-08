OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 08
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona sets daily record with over 10K more virus cases; Yavapai County sees 144 new cases

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

AP and Staff report
Originally Published: December 8, 2020 12:26 p.m.

As Yavapai County reported an additional 144 cases of COVID-19 overnight Tuesday morning, Arizona set a new daily record with over 12,300 additional known coronavirus cases. In addition, the number of hospitalized patients approached levels similar to the peak of last summer's surge.

The Department of Health Services reported 12,314 additional known cases, eclipsing the previous record of 10,322 cases set Dec. 1 when officials said that day's report was inflated by delayed reporting over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Arizona's case total increased to 378,157. The state also reported 23 additional deaths, increasing that total to 6,973.

"Arizona does not have control of this virus," Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said on a Twitter post that included advice to review routines, stay home if possible and to wear a mask whenever out.

Department officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the record case report, but they previously warned that Thanksgiving gatherings of more than one household would increase the virus' already strong spread during the fall surge.

STATE NUMBERS

The state reported 1,567 additional known cases and no deaths on Monday, a day when reports typically are reduced due to weekend reporting delays, but the state reported over 5,000 additional known cases on five of the previous six days.

The state's seven-day rolling average continued to climb in the past two weeks as have the rolling averages for daily deaths and daily COVID-19 testing positivity, a measure of community transmission.

The daily case average rose from 3,630 on Nov. 23 to 5,575 on Monday while the daily deaths average increased from 23.1 to 44.4 and the positivity average rose from 18.5% to 28.9%, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and The COVID Tracking Project. That is nearly six times the benchmark suggested by the World Health Organization of 5%.

Arizona's COVID-19-related hospitalizations as of Monday increased to 3,517, approaching the peak of approximately 3,500 in mid-July, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

The dashboard indicated that 12% of all hospital beds and 10% of intensive care unit beds were available Monday, up from 10% and 8% respectively.

Hospital officials and public health experts have warned that the current surge will exceed the health system's capacity.

Gov. Doug Ducey has imposed restrictions that closed some establishments and required distancing and other precautions to stop the spread of the coronavirus. But he hasn't ordered a statewide mask mandate, a new stay-home requirement, or curfews although many local governments have been imposing masking requirements.

YAVAPAI COUNTY NUMBERS

Yavapai County has cumulatively tested 69,087 residents with 7,125 positive cases, 2,859 recovered, and 128 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Tuesday morning, Dec. 8.

YRMC West has 41 COVID-19 patients and YRMC East is caring for 17 patients. The Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports 24 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Prescott VA reports eight COVID-19 patients.

On Nov. 1, the county reported 3,098 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 91 deaths. Positive virus reports have more than doubled since then, and the county has experienced 37 additional fatalities in the past 37 days.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

The number of COVID-19 infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For more state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. To view additional Yavapai County COVID-19 data, testing sites, school and business guidelines and resources, visit  www.yavapai.us/chs.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries