Adoption Spotlight: Aiden
Originally Published: December 8, 2020 5:34 p.m.
Aiden is a happy boy who enjoys soccer, swimming, LEGOS and video games. He excels in school and loves stuffed animals – his favorite is named Slush. When Aiden is not spending tie outside, he loves playing videogames on his tablet. Get to know Aiden and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
GET STARTED ONLINE
The Arizona Department of Child Safety is now allowing couples to begin the adoption and foster process virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.
To learn how, visit dcs.az.gov/change2lives and click the “Foster & Adoption” tab.
