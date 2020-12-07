Adoption Spotlight: Ahdrina

Ahdrina loves adventure and figuring out problems, aspiring to become an FBI agent one day. She enjoys Christian music, baseball, gymnastics, pepperoni pizza and family game nights. She would like her future family to know that she likes to make people happy when they feel sad. Get to know her and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

GET STARTED ONLINE

The Arizona Department of Child Safety is now allowing couples to begin the adoption and foster process virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

To learn how, visit dcs.az.gov/change2lives and click the “Foster & Adoption” tab.