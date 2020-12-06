OFFERS
Mon, Dec. 07
Gov. Ducey orders flags at half-staff in recognition of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Flags have been ordered at half-staff at all government buildings from sunrise to sunset.

Originally Published: December 6, 2020 8:19 p.m.

photo

In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, a U.S. Navy sailor plays during last year’s ceremony to mark the anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is recognized each year to honor and remember those killed when Japanese planes bombed the Hawaii naval base and launched the U.S. into World War II. (Caleb Jones/AP, file)

Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, 7 in observance of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

“Arizona joins the nation on Dec. 7 to pause and remember the 2,400 American lives lost during the attacks on Pearl Harbor 79 years ago,” Gov. Ducey said in a statement. “On the day that changed our nation forever, American service members displayed unwavering bravery — which was carried on by those who fought to defend our freedom during World War II.

“We are forever inspired by the perseverance and sacrifice of the Greatest Generation. As we face our own challenges today, may their bravery serve as a guiding light for us. Thank you to all who continue to support those in need during the pandemic and who defend our nation, and may God bless our country and the families of those who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor.”

