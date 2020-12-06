OFFERS
Arizona reports 5,376 new COVID-19 cases and 25 more deaths

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 6, 2020 2:04 p.m.

Arizona health officials on Sunday reported 5,376 more COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths.

The latest numbers push the state's total to 364,276 cases since the pandemic began with 6,950 known deaths.

On Saturday, health officials reported 40 deaths and 6,799 cases. That marked the second-highest daily case increase in Arizona since the pandemic's start as the coronavirus' fall surge continued to elevate occupancy rates of increasingly stressed hospitals closer to capacity.

There were 10,322 cases reported Tuesday, but Arizona health officials have said that record high total included data delayed by the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Still, the week saw a total of four daily reports of over 5,000 additional cases around the state.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Gov. Doug Ducey has imposed restrictions that closed some establishments and requiring distancing and other precautions in others to stop spread of the coronavirus.

But he hasn't ordered a statewide mask mandate, a new stay-home requirement or curfews although many local governments have imposing masking requirements.

