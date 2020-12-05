Obituary: 'Pjai' Penny Jane Smith

“Pjai” Penny Jane Smith, 59, was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She went home to Heaven on Nov. 28, 2020, to spend eternity with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Pjai is survived by her husband of 25 years, Troy Smith; her son, Joshua Schnoebelen; and step-son, Jarred Smith; three grandchildren; siblings, Lynda Boyd, Andrea Weedon, Mike and Scott Schnoebelen. She is preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Carol Schnoebelen.

She was a graduate of Prescott High School, class of 1980. She worked many years at First American Title and Beal’s Auto Repair. Penny touched many lives of whom she considered close friends. She will be greatly missed by all.

There are no services at this time, a Celebration of Life will be held on a later date (March 2021). In lieu of flowers we have set up a gofundme.com account to help her family with medical and funeral costs (Help for Pjai Family).

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.