Obituary: Nick Prepchuk

Loving dad and grandfather, Nick Prepchuk, worked hard as a plumbing engineer, a great provider for my mom, Jeanne, and our family.

One of the best dancers I’ve ever known, he loved golf, great food and enjoyed a good cocktail. Great memories, when the three generations hoisted our glasses with a good Tequila.

Spent a lot of time being a father, taught me baseball, plumbing and the joyful experiences of life. He was always supportive of his grandson and loved their times together.

He is survived by his son, Skip; his daughter-in-law, Ty; grandson, Dereck; granddaughter-in-law, Jill; and the dogs that loved him, Sasha and Sadie.

He will be missed. Rest in Peace, Pop.

