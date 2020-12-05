Obituary: Nick Prepchuk
July 3, 1930 — November 20, 2020
Loving dad and grandfather, Nick Prepchuk, worked hard as a plumbing engineer, a great provider for my mom, Jeanne, and our family.
One of the best dancers I’ve ever known, he loved golf, great food and enjoyed a good cocktail. Great memories, when the three generations hoisted our glasses with a good Tequila.
Spent a lot of time being a father, taught me baseball, plumbing and the joyful experiences of life. He was always supportive of his grandson and loved their times together.
He is survived by his son, Skip; his daughter-in-law, Ty; grandson, Dereck; granddaughter-in-law, Jill; and the dogs that loved him, Sasha and Sadie.
He will be missed. Rest in Peace, Pop.
Information provided by survivors.
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 28, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 30, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 29, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 29, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 30, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 1, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1) Nov. 28, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 2, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 2, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 3, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 27, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 8, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: