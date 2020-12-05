Obituary: Lauren A. Millette

Lauren A. Millette, born May 21, 1960, in Massachusetts to parents, Roger and Pauline Millette, passed away on Nov. 25, 2020, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

She is survived by her parents, Roger and Pauline; two sons, Chayce and Keith; and longtime partner, Tai.

After graduating from ASU Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, Lauren worked for several media outlets including the Arizona Republic, The (Prescott) Daily Courier and KYCA 1490 AM. Prior to retirement, Lauren also worked for Trader Joes.

Lauren made positive impacts on the lives of others everywhere she went. Lauren had extensive impacts on the lives of those in this community. She was known for her warm smile, kind heart, and selfless generosity.

The Lord has brought an angel home, but Lauren will forever be in our hearts.

Remembrance service and Celebration of Life announcement to come.

In Lieu of flowers please consider donating to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, American Cancer Society or Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Information provided by survivors.